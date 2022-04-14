Ludington's junior varsity softball team won both games of a non-conference doubleheader against Hesperia Thursday evening, 11-3 and 15-5, at Oriole Field in Ludington.
Sam Hanson pitched five innings and struck out six in the opening game victory. She was also 2-for-2 with a triple and RBI at the plate. Sam Zwick was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Rylee Hardenburgh had a hit and three RBIs and Taesyah Hendricks had an RBI.
In the second game, Sabrina Ramirez earned the victory as she struck out three and walked two in two innings pitched. She also had a hit at the plate. Jada Cole and Emma Eaton each had a hit, with Eaton getting two RBIs.