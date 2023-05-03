WHITEHALL — Ludington's junior varsity softball team lost both ends of a doubleheader to Whitehall Wednesday afternoon, 17-6 and 20-5.
Olivia Parsons took the loss in the opener, pitching 1 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and three walks. Hailey Lundberg pitched 2/3 innings and walked six.
Parsons joined Madelyn Kenyon and Diana Gallegos as each had a hit. Kenyon had two RBIs.
In the second game, Parsons pitched 2 1/3 innings with six hits, seven walks and four strikeouts. Kenyon pitched 1 2/3 innings with five hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
Kenyon hit a double with two RBIs. Emma Eaton, Isabel Rameriz, Maddie Enbody and Gallagos each had a hit. Enbody and Parsons each had an RBI.