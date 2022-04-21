Ludington's softball team lost both ends of a non-conference doubleheader to visiting Onekama Thursday, 11-0 and 14-7, at Oriole Field.
"Onekama's starting pitcher, Sophie Wisniski, is very good. She is committed to Ferris (State) for next year. She throws hard, hits her spots well and and attacks any weaknesses she finds in a batter," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "Every hitter in our lineup took better swings against her as the night went on, but we only had two hits off (of) her all night, and we did not score any runs while she was pitching. I give her a lot of credit."
Errors, though, also hurt the Orioles, Holmes said.
In the first game, Lilli Goodrich pitched four innings and took the loss. She allowed four hits and five walks while striking out seven. Jody Meisenheimer pitched the remaining inning and allowed a hit and four walks with one strikeout.
Brynn Cole had a double in the first game for Ludington (2-2).
In the nightcap, Goodrich threw all six innings. She allowed nine hits and five walks while striking out 11.
Goodrich hit a home run and had two RBIs. Ayianna Rangel, Brynn Fortner and Meisenheimer had two hits apiece.