By The Daily News
Ludington’s softball team opened the 2023 season Saturday, dropping a non-conference doubleheader to Reed City, 12-2 and 10-0.
“It was good to get these first two games in. There comes a point when you have to compete to see what you still need to work on. We did some good things today, and we also saw areas for improvement,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “We made some plays, but we also didn’t make some plays that I’m confident we are capable of making.
“Reed City hit the ball hard at times and put pressure on us by getting a lot of runners on base. We threw the ball around more than I’d like, but we got better at that as the day went along. Base running also hurt us at times, so we need to continue working on how to handle various situations on the basepaths.
“Overall, it was a good learning experience to start the year, and we’re looking forward to our next doubleheader on Tuesday.”
Sam Hanson threw the complete game for Ludington (0-2) in the opener as she allowed 11 hits, walked five and struck out four. Ayiana Rangel was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run while Jody Meisenheimer and Brynn Fortner each had a hit.
In the nightcap, Meisenheimer started in the circle and took the loss after allowing four hits and six walks with a strikeout. Hanson pitched the final two innings, allowing a hit and a walk to go with three strikeouts.
Fortner hit a double for the Orioles.