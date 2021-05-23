CADILLAC — Ludington’s softball team dropped a pair of games at the Cadillac Invitational Saturday.
The Orioles lost to McBain, 10-0, in the first game. In the second game, Cadillac defeated Ludington, 15-0.
“We knew we were going to face some tough competition when we went up there today,” said Ludington softball coach Sierra Holmes. “Of course we would prefer a different outcome, but we used the opportunity to get many kids experience in spots they don’t normally play.”
In the opener, Lilli Goodrich took the loss. She allowed six hits over four innings and struck out six. Kasey Wallace pitched the final 1/3 inning and allowed two hits and walked five. Brynn Cole, Jody Meisenheimer and Kendra Gilchrst joined Wallace as each got a hit.
In the second game, Sam Hanson threw 3 2/3 innings allowed 11 hits, walked three, hit a batter and struck out two. Madisyn Wysong, Grace Johnston, Cole and Fortner each had hits.