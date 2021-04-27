HART — Ludington’s softball team dropped a non-conference doubleheader to Hart Tuesday afternoon, 13-3 and 7-1.
“We came out swinging in the first inning of the first game, but we weren’t able to keep up that pace throughout the doubleheader. We left the bases loaded a few times,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “Defensively, we are getting closer to where we want to be and making more plays, but we’re not quite there yet. We still break down at times when we have to deal with a lot of runners on base.
“We have a lot of quick, relatively easy innings, but we still give up too many big innings. That’s what we have to continue to work on moving forward.”
Lilli Goodrich pitched both complete games for Ludington (3-12). In the opener, she allowed 10 hits and walked four with seven strikeouts. In the nightcap, she allowed six hits and three walks to go with 14 strikeouts.
Hart's Finley Kistler got the victory in the opener as she allowed the three hits on seven hits while getting six strikeouts.
Goodrich smacked a home run and had three RBIs in the opener for Ludington. Rebecca Szoboszlay went 2-for-3 with a run, and Brynn Fortner went 1-for-3 with a run. Jody Meisenheimer, Ayiana Rangel and Madisyn Wysong all registered hits in the game.
Skylar Smith smashed a three-run home run for the Pirates in the first game, and Myryssa Hopkins added a solo home run. Rylee Noggle and Fistler each had two hits.
In the second game, Fortner and Meisenheimer had two hits apiece for Ludington.
Hart's Cassidy Copenhaver had a no-hitter going in the first three innings in the second game before Kistler came in to earn the save for the final three innings.
Smith had two hits for the Pirates (4-2).