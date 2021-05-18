Ludington's softball lost both games of a Lakes 8 Activities Conference doubleheader Tuesday afternoon to Orchard View in Ludington, 8-6 and 17-2.
"We did not play well tonight. We made too many mistakes defensively and we were not disciplined enough at the plate," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "We have to be sharper. That being said, I encouraged the girls to keep it in perspective. Today is one day. We have to focus on moving forward and controlling what we can control, which is the next game."
Lilli Goodrich pitched the complete game loss in the opener for Ludington (7-17, 1-3 Lakes 8). She allowed four hits, walked four, hit a batter and struck out 17.
Brynn Coled led the offense as she was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Goodrich was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Keeley Curtis hit a double and had two RBIs.
Sam Hanson pitched the second game, and allowed 13 hits in six innings, walked one and struck out five.
Jody Meisenheimer was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Brynn Fortner and Keeley Curtis each had a hit.