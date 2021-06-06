Ludington’s softball team concluded its season in the MHSAA Division 2 district semifinals with a 10-0 loss to Whitehall Saturday at Oriole Field in Ludington.
“This game should have been much closer. We made several defensive mistakes that led to unearned runs,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “That said, we would have needed a few more hits either way. Their pitcher hit spots well, and we struggled to make the adjustment.”
Lilli Goodrich threw all five innings as she allowed five hits and two walks with a struck batter and 12 strikeouts.
Ludington was limited to a hit off the bat of Jody Meisenheimer.
Holmes said her team made many strides through the season given the amount of inexperience it had when the season began.
“This year, we started several underclassmen who, because of the pandemic, had not played in a game since middle school rec ball in 2019,” Holmes said. “That’s a huge leap to make, and they worked so hard to learn to compete at the varsity level.”
The group of girls will largely stay intact for the 2022 season, too. Ludington did not have a senior on the team. And Holmes is encouraged by the incoming senior group, too.
“The juniors stepped up as role models and made everyone feel welcome. All the girls on this team are good people and good teammates. They have great attitudes, support each other, and genuinely enjoy spending time together,” Holmes said. “I’m grateful to have had the chance to coach them, and I’m definitely looking forward to having them back next year.”