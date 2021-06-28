Ludington’s softball team saw several of its members earn post-season honors, and so did the team as a whole.
The Orioles were named Academic All-State as a team by the Michigan Softball Coaches Association.
Ludington pitcher Lilli Goodrich was named to the Division 2 All-District team.
Goodrich was joined by teammates Brynn Cole, Brynn Fortner and Rebecca Szoboszlay on the first team for all-Lakes 8 Activities Conference. Earning second team all-Lakes 8 honors were Jody Meisenheimer and Ayiana Rangel.