REMUS — Ludington’s softball team went 1-1 at the Remus Chippewa Hills Spring Fling Tournament Saturday in Remus with a loss to Farwell and a victory against host Chippewa Hills.
The Orioles (2-7) lost to Farwell, 8-1, and then defeated the Warriors, 12-6.
“We did better (Saturday) with the things we’ve been working on,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “We ran the bases much better than we did earlier in the week and made plays that gave us trouble earlier in the week. We struggled offensively in (the first game) because we were constantly swinging at the pitcher’s pitch instead of trying to hit to our strengths.
“In (the second game), we were better about that, and we got hits throughout the lineup. We’re still learning, and we still have things to clean up, but we saw good progress today.”
In the opener, Lilli Goodrich took the loss in the circle as she allowed 10 hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Freshman Sam Hanson tossed the remaining 2/3 innings, and she allowed a hit and a walk. Sophomore shortstop Brynn Fortner was 2-for-2 at the plate.
In the second game, Goodrich got the victory as she tossed all five innings and allowed six hits and four walks with 12 strikeouts.
Freshman second baseman Keeley Curtis was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run, and freshman rightfielder Sam Hanson was 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and a run. Another freshman, leftfielder Ayiana Rangel, was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs.
Fortner supplied a 2-for-3 game with two runs. Junior centerfielder Kendra Gilchrist was 2-for-3 with a run. Junior catcher Brynn Cole had an RBI and two runs.