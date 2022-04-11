Ludington's softball team opened the 2022 season with a non-conference doubleheader sweep of Shelby, 15-3 and 9-5, at Oriole Field in Ludington.
"It's always good to start the year with two wins," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "Lilli (Goodrich) threw well, and we had some kids get some big hits when we needed them.
"We actually fell behind in the third inning of the second game and had to battle back in the fifth to take the lead," Holmes continued. "We had one rough defensive inning in each game, and we made some mistakes on the basepaths, but I think those things will improve as we're able to work on them.
"We've been limited by weather so far this year, and we'd only been on our field once prior to (Monday). Overall, though, it was a great way to start the year."
Lilli Goodrich threw the complete game victory in the opener for Ludington (2-0). She allowed two earned runs on four hits and walked two with 11 strikeouts over five innings.
Jody Meisenheimer went 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Ayiana Rangel was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs. Brynn Fortner had a hit, RBI and two runs.
In the second game, Goodrich threw the complete game of seven innings. She allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks with 14 strikeouts.
Brynn Cole led the offense as she was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Fortner went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Rebecca Szoboszlay was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs.