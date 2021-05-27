Ludington’s softball team picked up a pair of mercy victories against Manistee, 11-1 and 14-1.
“We came out swinging the bats much better tonight than we did on Tuesday. We had hits throughout our order,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “Brynn Fortner’s walk-off triple in game one rolled to the fence and would have been credited as a grand slam had the mercy rule not gone into effect with the run before hers.
“Lilli threw well and we made plays behind her. The girls are getting more comfortable in their positions, and tonight we saw improvements in the things we’ve been working on all year. We’re looking forward to our final regular season doubleheader on Tuesday.”
Goodrich pitched five innings in the opener, allowing five hits and getting eight strikeouts. At the palte, she was 1-for-3 with a three-run home run.
Rebecca Szoboszlay was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Brynn Cole and Jody Meisenheimer each had multiple hits. Fortner was 2-for-3 in the game with the triple.
In the second game, Goodrich checked Manistee’s bats on a hit and a walk with six strikeouts. Fortner, Goodrich and Kasey Wallace each hit doubles.