REED CITY — Ludington’s softball team split a regular season doubleheader against Reed City Tuesday afternoon, losing the opener, 7-4, before scoring a win in the second game, 10-5.
“We started off a bit sluggish (Tuesday). We led for a good portion of the first game, but we were still just a little flat. We gave up one big inning in the sixth and weren’t able to come back from that,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “We played with more energy the second game. I still would’ve liked to see us be sharper, both offensively and defensively. We still made some errors that hurt us, but we were more competitive and were able to hold onto the lead.
“These were our last regular season games of the year, so now our goal is to come out and compete from the first pitch of our district game on Saturday.”
Lilli Goodrich pitched the opener for Ludington (11-21), and she allowed seven hits and walked one over six innings. She struck out 10 Coyotes.
Brynne Cole was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Brynn Fortner, Jody Meisenheimer and Keeley Curtis each picked up a hit.
In the second game, Goodrich rebounded with a complete game victory, allowing six hits and three walks to go with eight strikeouts.
Ayiana Rangel went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Meisenheimer hit a double.
The Orioles play Whitehall at 10 a.m. at home Saturday in an MHSAA Division 2 district.