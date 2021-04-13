Ludington’s softball team split a doubleheader with Fremont in non-conference play Tuesday afternoon at Oriole Field, falling 9-6 in the opener but getting a 3-2 victory in the second game.
“One good thing about (Tuesday) is that we had to keep battling to the end of both games. We left a lot of runners on base tonight, including the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh in game one, but I expect that we will get better at bringing those runs in as the season goes along,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “We made some baserunning mistakes that cost us runs, but we also made some good defensive plays and got the big hit when we needed it at the end of game two.
“We need to continue to clean up the little things, both offensively and defensively, but I was pleased with the effort tonight and we’re moving in the right direction.”
Lilli Goodrich took the loss in the circle for Ludington (1-4) in the first game. She threw the complete game and allowed four hits, walked seven and struck out 14.
Madisyn Wysong, playing at third, went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs. Catcher Brynn Cole was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run. First baseman Rebecca Szoboszlay was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Kendra Gilchrist, playing in centerfield, was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.
In the second game, Goodrich tossed all five innings and she gave up two hits and three walks while getting six strikeouts.
Cole went 1-for-3 with a run while Szoboszlay was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Goodrich hit the game-winning, two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth.