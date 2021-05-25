MANISTEE — Ludington's varsity softball team split a doubleheader with Manistee in Lakes 8 Activities Conference play Tuesday, dropping the opener, 6-3, but rallying to win the second game, 14-4.
"We made some defensive mistakes that hurt us in the first game, and (Manistee's pitcher) did a good job keeping us in check offensively. All our hits and runs came in the last inning," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "The second game was better.
"We’ve been moving some players around, looking for what our best defensive lineup will be moving forward, and we’re making progress in that area."
Lilli Goodrich pitched both complete games for Ludington (8-20, 2-4 Lakes 8). She allowed six hits, walked two, hit a batter and had six strikeouts in the opener. She allowed eight hits and had eight strikeouts in the nightcap.
Brynn Fortner hit a triple in the first game with two RBIs. Goodirch hit a double. Brynn Cole and Rebecca Szoboslay each had a hit.
Annika Arendt picked up the win in the first game for the Chippewas. She went the distance and struck out five while issuing just one walk.
Cheyenne Renner led the Chippewas at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
In the second game, Ayiana Rangel hit a double and had an RBI. Kasey Wallace was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Szoboszlay was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Chippewas sent Abby Witkowski to the circle in the second game, and she lasted two full innings. Arendt came on in relief and struck out seven. She was also 2-for-3 at the plate.