ONEKAMA — The Ludington softball team split a doubleheader with Onekama Saturday, winning the opener, 2-1, and dropping the nightcap, 14-4.
"These were good games for us to play," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "We were down, 1-0, in the first game and had to come from behind to take the lead in the sixth inning. Then we had to get out of a jam in the bottom of the sixth in order to hang on and win it. Being successful in a situation like that builds confidence.
"Although we struggled more with our defensive rotations in the second game, we continued to take good swings and put the ball in play."
Lilli Goodrich no-hit the Portagers in the opener as she struck 13 and walked four in six innings.
At the plate, Goodrich was 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored for the Orioles (3-10). Brynn Fortner was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Jody Meisenheimer was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Brynn Cole and Madisyn Wysong each had a hit.
Goodrich started the second game, but lasted an inning. She allowed two hits and walked three while getting two strikeouts. Sam Hanson pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief and allowed two hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Kasey Wallace pitched the remaining 2 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and three walks to go with three strikeouts.
Fortner went 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and a run. Rebecca Szoboszlay was 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Kendra Gilchrist went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run. Ayiana Rangel and Meisenheimer each had a hit.