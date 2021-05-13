SHELBY — Ludington’s softball team swept a pair of games from Shelby in non-conference play Thursday afternoon, 17-4 and 13-8.
“We did some things well tonight. We’ve been working on our approach at the plate and having a plan when we step into the box, and the girls really applied that,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “We struggled a bit with our defensive rotations in the first game, but they were better in the second. This is a young group, but they are learning and improving all the time. We’re looking forward to playing our second conference doubleheader next week.”
Lilli Goodrich pitched complete games in both contests for Ludington (7-15). In the opener, she scattered four hits and walked four while striking out 11 in five innings.
Brynn Fortner went 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Brynn Cole went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Kasey Wallace was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Rebecca Szoboslay and Goodrich each had a double.
Goodrich scattered five hits and walked four in the nightcap while hitting four batters. She struck out 11 in the seven-inning game. At the plate, she was 4-for-4 with a triple, two home runs and six RBIs.
Szoboslay was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Jody Meisenheimer, Madisyn Wysong, Cole and Fortner each had multiple hits.