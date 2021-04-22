Ludington's varsity softball team dropped a doubleheader to North Muskegon, 14-0 and 18-1, at Oriole Field Thursday afternoon.
"Obviously, we want to play better games than we did tonight. We didn’t do things that we have been doing much better the last few doubleheaders, especially in terms of our defensive rotations," said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. "North Muskegon also made plays that we didn’t. Their pitchers pitched well and deserve a lot of credit too. We did hit some balls hard right at people, but overall they kept us in check. We’ve seen very good non-conference competition so far this year, and I’m sure it will benefit us in the long run.
"Now we’re focused on controlling what we can control and working toward more consistency from one game to the next."
Lilli Goodrich pitched both games for the Orioles (2-9). In the opener, she pitched five innings and allowed 11 hits and two walks to go with 12 strikeouts. In the second game, she threw three innings and allowed eight hits with three strikeouts. Sam Hanson threw the final two innings and allowed nine hits with a walk and struck out two.
Mya Bryant had the lone Oriole hit of the night, a home run in game two.