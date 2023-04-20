ONEKAMA — Ludington’s softball team defeated Onekama, 7-6, in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader Tuesday afternoon as the second game was called off with the Portagers leading, 13-3, after four innings because of darkness.
“The first game was an important one for us,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “We made a few mistakes, but we did a lot of things right. It was very evenly matched, so we had to make key plays and get key hits. We planned to play six innings, but we were tied 6-6 at the end of the 6th. They had several runners on base in the bottom of the inning, so we had to make plays under pressure. The winning run was at third when we got the last out to extend the game.
“We went to international tiebreaker in the seventh, and we were able to score a run and then hold them. So, although I would like to have seen us hit the ball harder and compete more closely in the second game, there were a lot of good things to build upon overall.”
Sam Hanson pitched the complete first game for Ludington. She gave up five hits and five walks while striking out two. Offensively, Ayiana Rangel led the the Orioles. She went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and an RBI. Sabrina Ramirez was 2-for-3, and Jody Meisenheimer had a single and two RBIs.
In the suspended second game, Meisenheimer pitched the first 3 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits and two walks while striking out three. Hanson pitched the remaining 2/3 inning, giving up one hit. Rangel was 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and an RBI, and Meisenheimer was also 2-for-3 with an RBI.