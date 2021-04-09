BENZONIA — Ludington’s varsity softball team lost both ends of a doubleheader to Benzie Central Friday, 15-5 and 20-3.
“In the first game, we led 5-3 going into the bottom of the fifth, then we gave up a big inning. We’re young and inexperienced, and even the players who do have more experience are, in many cases, playing in spots they haven’t necessarily played very much,” said Ludington softball coach Sierra Holmes. “It’s a question of them learning how to handle defensive situations and make plays consistently under pressure so we don’t have to get extra outs.”
Lilli Goodrich took the loss on the mound for the Orioles. She went 4 1/3 innings with 14 strikeouts, three hits and four walks. Kasey Wallace pitched the final 1/3 inning. She gave up four hits, a walk and two hit batters.
Offensively, Brynn Cole and Brynn Fortner were each 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Goodrich was 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs scored.
In game 2, Ludington lost, 20-3, in three innings. Goodrich started on the mound. She gave up five hits and three walks while striking out two. Rebecca Szoboszlay pitched the next 1/3 inning and gave up two hits and five walks. Wallace pitched the remaining 2/3 inning and walked two batters.
Fortner was 1-for-1 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored. Goodrich was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Szoboszlay and Mya Bryant each had a hit.