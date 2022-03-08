Ludington’s Lilli Goodrich is looking forward to what lies ahead once she graduates as she recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Grand Rapids Community College.
Goodrich said she really liked the opportunity of playing for GRCC while considering Ferris State and Grand Valley State.
“Not only do I have a teammate that I played with for a very long time going, but also the atmosphere of the community campus was very well fitting for me and I thought it would suit me best,” she said.
Goodrich has played with Kent City’s Samara Kolehouse since she was 11, she said, so continuing to play with a summer fastpitch teammate was important, too.
“A very long time on the travel circuit,” she said.
Goodrich is going to the school with an undecided field of study, but she looked forward to exploring either psychology or social work.
“They’re both pre-courses because it’s a community college, but they were the most outstanding to me.”
Goodrich moved to Ludington from Orchard View, and she’s really appreciated becoming an Oriole.
“It was a change of atmosphere in ballgames and the team in general,” she said. “(Ludington) feels more family-based… It’s make a bond while we play the game.”
Goodrich was one of Ludington’s key pitchers last season, and she proved to have a strong swing, swatting several home runs. She said she is looking forward to her senior season this spring with Ludington.
Ludington coach Sierra Holmes said Goodrich fit in quickly after coming from Orchard View.
“She’s harder on herself than any one else. She’s a supportive teammate, and she works really hard. She wants to get better everyday,” Holmes said. “All the girls really love her, which is really good.”
Goodrich has proven herself to be a leader, and Holmes said the way she leads Ludington is by deed.
“She’s played a lot, and she’s got a lot of good stats, but she’s not the kind where you know that about,” Holmes said. “She’s not out there talking about it. She’s not out there talking herself up. She wants to do well, and when she does, she’s not out there bragging about it. She’s on to the next thing.
“She’s humble that way, and that’s why they admire her.”
She was also grateful of the people there to support her Tuesday afternoon with the announcement of her signing.
“I think it’s really nice to see all the people that I know that have continuously supporting me whether it’s the two years in Ludington or it’s 10 years going on farther with my family and close friends. It’s nice to see them in all in one room ready see me take this next step.”