MIDLAND — Majestic Taxidermy made decades of dreams come true when they won the USA Softball Class C state championship Sunday in Midland.
Majestic Taxidermy did it with a whole lot of home runs, clubbing 13 for the four games. Of those four games, three ended early because of the mercy rule.
“We just mashed,” said Travis Walle who manages and his company sponsors the team.
Walle said a core group of the team has played together for the better part of 20 years in seeking a state championship. Walle, Jim Virden, Chad Pleiness, Ron Williamson, Greg Dilliner and Fritz and John Petersen all have played on the same team for quite some time.
“I’m very proud of this group. We have been through a lot together,” Walle said.
That includes finishing as the Class D runner-up last year.
“We’ve been talking about this for the last few years,” Virden said.
Majestic Taxidermy played just one doubleheader going into the tournament, defeating Hi-Tech of Grand Rapids at Oriole Field. Other than that, the team practiced a lot.
On Friday, Majestic Taxidermy defeated Priority, 8-1, with Pleiness getting the complete game victory. Chad Practor had two hits with Virden and Pleiness each hitting a home run.
In the second game, Majestic Taxidermy clubbed Smalltown, 13-6. Dilliner started and earned the victory. Pleiness came on to pitch the balance of the game.
Jake Anderson hit for the cycle with Ian Gray going 3-for-4 with a home run and Proctor hit another home run.
McBain was beaten by Majestic Taxidermy next, 9-5, with Pleiness tossing the complete game. He also helped himself with two home runs. Proctor added another home run.
Dilliner pitched the championship game to earn the victory against Mayans, 17-2. Majestic Taxidermy had five home runs in the game. Virden had two home runs with Dilliner, Proctor and Anderson each getting a home run.
Virden said Fritz Petersen hit more than .500 for the weekend, one of several players to hit better than .500.
“Everyone on the team contributed,” Virden said. “We were just a juggernaut.”
And after the final out, it triggered a huge celebration. Virden, who plays at catcher, said his equipment went flying all over because of it.
“This year, we really had good chemistry,” he said. “We had a lot of experience and some younger players. It was a right mix. It’s just crazy.”