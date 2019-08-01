Majestic Taxidermy/Cottage Works picked up a pair of victories to secure the Mason County Men’s Fastpitch League championship Tuesday night at Oriole Field in Ludington.

Majestic opened the evening with a 21-7 victory against Superior Exteriors, 21-7.

Adam Jerry went 2-for-2 for Majestic, and Ian Grey hit a triple. The win clinched the league title with the victory.

In the nightcap, Majestic Taxidermy defeated the L.C. Bulls, 13-1.

Jim Virden went 3-for-3 with a home run and two doubles for Majestic. Jerry went 2-for-2.

Both Majestic and the Bulls, sponsored by Leading Edge Epoxy or Chye Farms, are playing in the USA Softball Class D and Class E state tournament, respectively, at Quincy Park in Holland.

Majestic will open at 8:30 p.m. Friday against Berrien County Merchants in the double-elimination tournament.

The Bulls start their weekend at 6:30 p.m. Friday against BASES in the double-elimination tournament.

The Mason County Men’s Fastpitch League concludes at 6:45 p.m. tonight when Van’s Harvesting and Magee Insurance/The Market play at Oriole Field.