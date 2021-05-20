BEAR LAKE — Manistee Catholic's girls softball team managed to salvage a split of Wednesday afternoon's Western Michigan D League doubleheader with Bear Lake, losing the opener, 8-7, before bouncing back to take the nightcap, 12-10.

In a seesaw affair in the first game, the Lakers finally ended the suspense in the last inning when Taylor Merrill drove in the winning run with a single.

The Sabers lost despite rapping out more hits than the Lakers, with Josie Ziehm leading the way with three hits and driving in two runs. Kaylyn Johnson drove in a run with a double and also had a single, while she struck out eight as the starting pitcher. Grace Kidd also stroked out a pair of safeties, while Abbey Logan had a hit and one RBI and Emily Miller added a hit.

The second game saw the Sabers rally late to erase a deficit and take the win.

Miller was the offensive leader for the Sabers, rapping out two hits and collecting three RBIs while Johnson had one hit and three RBIs.

Tags

Trending Food Videos