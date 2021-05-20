BEAR LAKE — Manistee Catholic's girls softball team managed to salvage a split of Wednesday afternoon's Western Michigan D League doubleheader with Bear Lake, losing the opener, 8-7, before bouncing back to take the nightcap, 12-10.
In a seesaw affair in the first game, the Lakers finally ended the suspense in the last inning when Taylor Merrill drove in the winning run with a single.
The Sabers lost despite rapping out more hits than the Lakers, with Josie Ziehm leading the way with three hits and driving in two runs. Kaylyn Johnson drove in a run with a double and also had a single, while she struck out eight as the starting pitcher. Grace Kidd also stroked out a pair of safeties, while Abbey Logan had a hit and one RBI and Emily Miller added a hit.
The second game saw the Sabers rally late to erase a deficit and take the win.
Miller was the offensive leader for the Sabers, rapping out two hits and collecting three RBIs while Johnson had one hit and three RBIs.