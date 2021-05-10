MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic's softball picked up a Western Michigan D League sweep over visiting Walkerville at First Street Beach fields Monday night.
The Sabers gave up just two runs and exploded at the plate themselves and plated 41 runs on the day, beating the Wildcats, 17-1 in the opener and 24-1 in the nightcap. Neither game went the distance.
"It's a young team," Sabers coach Kaytlin Heck said. "Most of them will be back next season, so all this group can do is only go up from here."
Emily Miller was in the pitcher's circle for the Sabers in the first game and she struck out nine Wildcat batters in four innings, including six in a row at one point.
Manistee Catholic rapped out 13 hits as a team in the first game, with Kaya Watkins pacing the Sabers attack with three safeties. Also getting hits were Grace Kidd, Anna Watkins, Isabelle Vasquez and Kaylyn Johnson.
In the nightcap it was Johnson getting the start in the circle. She rang up four strike outs and the Sabers defense did the rest, scooping up every ground ball in a flawless fielding performance.
The Sabers racked up 12 hits, with Johnson, Kidd and Kaya Watkiins knocking out three hits apiece to lead the way at the plate.