MANISTEE — Neither team had trouble scoring runs when Manistee Catholic and Brethren tangled in a Western Michigan D League doubleheader at the First Street Beach diamonds on Wednesday.
Despite the cooler temperatures each team swung some hot bats in both games, but it was the Sabers who came away with a sweep, 16-14 and 19-10.
The two teams traded the lead several times in the first game, before the Sabers eventually started to put a little distance between themselves and Brethren in the fourth inning.
Catholic's bats heated up early, and when the dust had settled several players had come through with multiple hits, including Kaylyn Johnson, Kaya Watkins, Emily Miller, Ana Watkins and Josie Ziehm.
Miller took the circle for the Sabers in the opener and she was on frame, striking out six batters and continually keeping the Bobcats off balance.
The Sabers gained an early lead and never looked back in Game 2, although the Bobcats also continued their torrid pace. Ana Watkins, Ziehm, and Grace Kidd each had more than one hit in the contest and Johnson struck out 17.