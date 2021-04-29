ONEKAMA — In only its second competition of the season, the Manistee softball team made the short trip to Onekama for a non-conference doubleheader Wednesday and came back with two losses, 2-1 and 19-4.
Despite the final rsults, first-year Chippewas coach Terri Arendt was pleased with the girls' performance — especially in the first game which could have gone either way.
Annika Arendt pitched for the Chippewas in the opener and went the distance, completing six full innings of work. She finished with eight strike outs, two hits and no walks.
"Hitting is something we're struggling with, and we just need to work on that," coach Arendt said. "I see it getting better from last week to this week. Improvement is always good.
"I saw some really great things from the girls defensively. I'm truly proud of them. This was our second set of games, and I only see things getting better."
Taylor Murray paced the Chippewas at the plate in the first game, going 2-for-3, while Maddy Witkowski had one hit in three trips to the plate and caught the entire game.
Manistee couldn't solve the offerings sent to the plate by Onekama pitcher Sophie Wisniski, who recorded 13 strikeouts and just two hits in a dominating effort that had the Chippewa hitters guessing all game.
Cheyenne Renner started the second game in the circle for the Chippewas, and gave way to Witkowski who struck out three in her time pitching.
Onekama scored 14 runs in the first inning and the Chippewas couldn't recover as they continued to struggle getting the bat on the ball.
Arendt led the Chippewas at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance, while Devyn Beaudrie was 1-for-3.