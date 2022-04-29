NORTH MUSKEGON — Manistee's girls softball team split a non-conference doubleheader from North Muskegon on the road Thursday night, winning the first game, 4-0, and dropping the nightcap, 12-1.
Annika Arendt was the winning pitcher for the Chippewas in the first game, going the distance and finishing with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
She also was 2-for-4 with two runs batted to help lead the Chippewas on offense. Manistee backstop Addy Witkowski went 3-for-4 and had four stolen bases, while Faith Dahlke finished 2-for-4.
In the nightcap Arendt again was in the circle for the Chippewas, and she threw all seven innings with no walks and eight strike outs while going 2-for-2 at the plate.
Amyah Reid was 2-for-2 including a home run.