MANISTEE — Manistee's softball team split a Lakes 8 Activities Conference doubleheader against Orchard View at home Tuesday afternoon, losing the first game, 12-6, but snaring the nightcap, 5-4, at Chippewa Field.
Annika Arendt, a freshman, pitched the entire six innings of the opener and rang up 10 strike outs. But the Chippewas' experienced some trouble in the field, committing some crucial errors that led to a few unearned runs.
Faith Dahlke stepped in to play first base with the Chippewas' regular starter injured and out of the lineup, and came in for high praise from coach Terri Arendt for her performance at an unfamiliar position.
Leading the Chippewas at the plate was Addy Witkowski, who went 3-for-4 while Cheyenne Renner stroked out two hits in four trips.
"I think we had some nerves that first game, and once we opened up and got comfortable it was much better," coach Arendt said. "We had some defensive errors that hurt us."
Witkowski got the call to throw the second game and struck out three batters. She was backed by a more solid defense that fielded almost flawlessly. Annika Arendt and Renner were both 2-for-3 at the plate.