SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's softball team lost the opening game to Benzie Central in a doubleheader Monday, 14-1, but came back to score a 14-7 win in the second game in Scottville.
The Spartans' Grace Weinert pitched both games. Weinert allowed 14 earned runs on five walks and 14 hits with four strikeouts in the first game.
"We gave up seven runs in the first inning. Gracie settled down and started throwing strikes and doing better," said Central coach Jon Blake.
Riley Mast went 2-for-2 at the plate with Jessica Gerbers getting a triple and an RBI. Aylin Davila, Geralyn Soberalski and Maxie Green each had hits with Soberalski scoring the run.
In the second game, Weinert allowed seven earned runs on four walks and nine hits with three strikeouts.
Emily Adams went 3-for-3 with four runs and two stolen bases. Davila was 2-for-4 with three runs, a triple and two stolen bases. Soberalski was 2-for-2 with a double and a run. Alex Luttrell went 2-for-3 with two runs and a stolen base. Gerbers went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Mast was 1-for-2. Green went 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs.
"Defensively, we started to put it together," Blake said.