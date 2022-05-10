HART — Mason County Central and Hart split a West Michigan Conference doubleheader Tuesday with the Pirates taking the opener, 12-1, and the Spartans winning the nightcap, 6-2.
In the first game, Wren Nelson went 2 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on two walks, a hit and two hit batters. Grace Weinert pitched the remaining 3 1/3 innings and allowed nine runs — eight earned — on five walks and four hits.
Geralyn Soberalski and Jessica Gerbers each went 1-for-2 with Gerbers getting an RBI double.
Nelson came back to the pitcher's circle for the second game and threw the complete game. She allowed five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts, and both runs were earned.
Gerbers went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a run and two RBIs to pace Central's offense. Emily Adams went 2-for-4 and scored a run. Nelson hit a double and had an RBI. Geralyn Soberalski, Riley Mast, Alex Luttrell and Maxie Green each had hits. Soberalski, Mast and Green each scored a run as did Aylin Davila. Mast and Luttrell each had an RBI.