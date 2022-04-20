MONTAGUE — Mason County Central's junior varsity softball team split a West Michigan Conference doubleheader with Montague Wednesday, winning the opener, 14-8, and losing the second game, 14-5.
Madison Sherretz threw the complete game victory. Emily Campbell had two hits with two RBIs. Lillian Gregory and Sherretz each added two hits and an RBI.
In the second game, Ellie Bendele pitched two innings before giving way to Sherretz for the final four innings.
Mikaylah McVicker, Izzi Grycki, Campbell, Gregory and Sherretz each had a it. Campbell and Sherretz each had an RBI.