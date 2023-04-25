SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s junior varsity softball team defeated Hesperia, 15-9 and 14-3, Tuesday in a West Michigan Conference Rivers doubleheader at Scottville.
Payton Cory pitched five innings in the opener and allowed five hits, walked three and struck out seven.
Madison Sherretz and Ellen Haner each had two this. Jordyn Melvin and Mya Thompson head had a hit. Anna Sterley and Haner had two RBIs with Thompson getting an RBI and a run.
In the second game, Sherretz pitched three innings. She no-hit the Panthers with three walks and a strikeout. Sterley, Grace Kalush and Brianna Palmer each had two hits. Sherretz joined Mariana Ramos and Charles Budreay with a hit each. Palmer had four RBIs with Sherretz, Sterley and Ramos each getting two RBIs while Ramos had a stolen base. Cory had an RBI and two stolen bases. Haner and Kalush each had and RBI.