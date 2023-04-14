SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s softball team picked up a 13-3 non conference victory against Onekama Friday afternoon in Scottville.
“This is a team that won regionals last year. They were one of the teams last eight teams left in the state (in their division),” said Central coach Jon Blake. “A lot it was their pitcher who is at Ferris, but they have everyone back. To beat a team like Onekama, it’s a pretty good feather in the cap. They’re starting to buy into it. They’re better than what they think are.”
Wren Nelson pitched six innings and allowed three runs — two earned — on seven hits and nine strikeouts.
Grace Weinert went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, a triple, two runs and a stolen base. Aubrey Chye was 2-for-4 with to runs, an RBI and a stolen base. Nelson was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Ayalin Davila and Maxie Green each had a hit. Riley Mast went 2-for-3 with three runs.