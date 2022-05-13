FRANKFORT — Mason County Central's softball team split a non-conference doubleheader at Frankfort Friday afternoon, 6-2, but rebounding for a 6-3 victory in the nightcap.
The Spartans were led by the hitting of Riley Mast. She went 4-for-5 for the pair of games, piling up three runs, three RBIs, swatting a double in the opener and crushing a home run in the night cap.
"What a great job by Riley," said Central coach Jon Blake. "She finally let it out. She stepped up and did great today."
Wren Nelson pitched both games. In the opener, she allowed four earned runs with nine strikeouts and a hit batter over six innings pitched. She allowed three earned runs on six hits, two walks, a hit batter and eight strikeouts in the second game.
Jessica Gerbers hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI in the first game. Maxie Green added a single, stolen base and a run. Emily Adams hit a single.
In the second game, Nelson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a run and a double. Gerbers went 2-for-2 with two runs. Alex Luttrell hit a double with an RBI and a run, and Green hit a double. Mikaylah McVicker, while hitless, made solid contact at the plate, Blake said.