SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s softball team split a West Michigan Conference doubleheader with Shelby Wednesday afternoon at home, dropping the opener, 6-4, while winning the second game, 8-6.
Wren Nelson took the loss in the first game, allowing five earned runs on two strikeouts in three innings. Grace Weinert pitched the final four innings and walked one and struck out three.
Nelson and Riley Mast each hit doubles. Emily Adams, Gerilyn Soberalski, Jessica Gerbers and Sarah Keefer each had singles. Keefer scored a run.
The Spartans trailed 6-1 entering the seventh before rallying to get within two runs, even bringing the tying run to the plate.
“(We) made some great defensive plays,” said Central coach Jon Blake. “We caught a girl trying to steal third, and that allowed us to get back in the game.”
In the nightcap, Jessica Gerbers hit a three-run home run to break open a one-run game, 8-4.
“She is my one and only four-year player. We’ve been together for four years,” Blake said of Gerbers. “She’s been working on this swing and game pretty much all year round. For her to hit a home run at home with time winding down in her season, I’m so proud of her and for her to come up big for us and to hit it when we needed it.”
Gerbers finished 2-for-4 with a double to go with the roundtripper. Alex Luttrell, Nelson and Keefer were all 2-for-4 with Luttrell getting an RBI and two runs while Nelson had a run and an RBI. Adams, Soberalski, Mast and Maxi Green each hit singles with Weinert getting a double and a run.