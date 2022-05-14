MANISTEE — Mason County Central’s softball team split its games at the Manistee 350 Club Tournament Saturday.
“I’m very proud of this team,” Central coach Jon Blake of his team’s rebound. “I’m happy that we’ve had three different girls hit a home run over the fence.”
That third player did it Saturday.
The Spartans were shut out by Benzie Central in the first game, 9-0.
Wren Nelson took the loss as she threw 4 1/3 innings in all, starting the game and pitching in relief. Nelson allowed one earned run on two strikeouts and two walks. Grace Weinert pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on three strikeouts.
Riley Mast and Alex Luttrell each hit a single while Emily Adams had a stolen base.
The Spartans rebounded with a 17-3 victory against Brethren in three innings.
Nelson threw the complete game and allowed an earned run on a hit and five strikeouts.
Weinert went 3-for-4 with five RBIs, a double and a run. Nelson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a home run. Luttrell went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Mikaylah McVicker went 2-for-3 with three runs. Elle Bendele and Mast each had two runs with Mast getting an RBI. Maxie Green had a hit and three runs.
Maddie Sheritz 1-2 run