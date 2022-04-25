WHITEHALL — Mason County Central's softball team lost a West Michigan Conference doubleheader to Whitehall Monday afternoon, 10-0 and 18-1, with both games going five innings.
The Spartans were limited to just three hits in the two games. Riley Mast earned the hit in the first game. In the second game, Alex Luttrell hit a double, and she was driven in on a single by Mast.
Wren Nelson took the loss in the opening game with Grace Weinert pitching in relief. Weinert pitched the complete game loss in the nightcap.