SCOTTVILLE — State-ranked Oakridge shut out Mason County Central in a pair of West Michigan Conference games Tuesday afternoon in Scottville, 13-0 and 15-0.
The Eagles are ranked No. 6 in Division 2 in the state coaches association's state rankings published last on May 11. Oakridge scored five runs in the first inning, but the Spartans were able to cut down a bit on the Eagles' attack.
Wren Nelson threw the complete game, allowing 13 earned runs on 15 hits, a walk and three strikeouts.
Aylin Davila and Nelson each had hits.
In the second game, the Spartans fell in three innings, using Nelson, Grace Weinert and Jessica Gerbers in the pitcher's circle.
Geralyn Soberalski and Nelson each had a hit.