RAVENNA — Mason County Central’s softball team opened the West Michigan Conference season with a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Ravenna Thursday, 16-0 and 24-0.
In the opening game, the Spartans (2-2, 0-2 WMC) were no-hit by the Bulldogs. Wren Nelson started the game for Central, and she pitched an inning. Grace Weinert pitched two-plus innings of relief. The game was called in the fourth inning on the mercy rule.
In the second game, Central’s Riley Mast had her team’s sole hit. Jessica Gerbers got the start for Central with Weinert pitching an inning of relief.
Central coach Jon Blake said there were some opportunities to get hits elsewhere, but Ravenna made plays.
“Alex Luttrell hit a shot in right field, and with the wind pushing it back in, their rightfielder made shoe-string catch on a dead run,” Blake said.
He also thought Emily Adams and Gerilyn Soberalski were able to make some good contact on pitches as the top two batters in the lineup.
The Spartans host Montague Monday in another WMC doubleheader.