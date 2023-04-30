BRETHREN — Mason County Central’s softball team won the Brethren softball tournament Saturday, defeating Brethren, 11-0, and Benzie Central, 5-4.
The Spartans (7-6) started off with a five-inning victory against the host Bobcats.
“We put the bat to them. We had 12 hits as a team, two walks drawn. We had good hitting, good base running and had some delayed steals,” said Central coach John Blake.
Emily Adams went 2-for-4 with Aubrey Chye going 2-for-2. Wren Nelson was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Grace Weinert was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Nelson picked up the victory as she allowed two hits and walked one with 11 strikeouts.
Central won the second game in the bottom of the seventh on an inside-the-park home run by Riley Mast. Blake said Mast drove a pitch into the corner of the ball park. As she rounded second, the Huskies’ outfielder was just getting to the ball. Mast was able to beat the throw to the plate.
“It was great to see that,” Blake said. “I couldn’t have happened to a better player, either.”
Mast finished 3-for-3. Chye was 2-for-4, Nelson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Mikayla McVicker got a hit.
Nelson allowed four runs — three earned — on eight hits, five walks and 12 strikeouts.
Central is scheduled to play Orchard View Tuesday in Scottville.