CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s softball team split a Western Michigan D League doubleheader with Brethren Thursday afternoon, losing the first game, 15-8, and rallied to win the nightcap, 23-17.
“The girls played two hard-fought games (Thursday),” said Eastern coach Jacob Smith. “I was pleased with their effort the whole night. We had a few errors that cost us some runs in the first game and couldn’t come through with the timely hit in a couple of innings and left too many on base.
“In the second game, our bats came through and we held off Brethren’s comeback effort for the win.”
In the first game, Skylar Harry threw the complete game. She allowed 15 runs — 12 earned — on 12 hits, nine strikeouts and seven walks over six innings. At the plate, Harry was 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Ashley Willoughby was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs. Deanna Codman was 2-for-4 with a run. Taylor Campbell, Avery Crawford, Elly Pylman, Keeli Johnson and Ashlyn Matlock each had a hit. Codman, Campbell, Pylman, Johnson and McKenzie Boulton each scored a run.
Taylor Campbell got the start in the second game, and she allowed 12 runs — 10 earned — on 10 hits, five walks and six strikeouts. Harry threw two innings of relief and allowed five runs — five earned — on three hits and five walks.
Harry went 4-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Codman went 3-for-3 with four runs and five RBIs. Crawford went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Campbell and Willoughby each had a hit with Campbell scoring three runs and Willoughby having two with an RBI.
Ashlynn Matlock had three runs while C.J. Matlock, Pylman and Johnson each had two runs.