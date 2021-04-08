Mason County Central’s softball team picked up a 4-1 victory against Ludington at Oriole Field Thursday afternoon.
The Orioles (0-1) had Lilli Goodrich pitch, and the junior allowed three hits and four walks while getting 13 strikeouts.
Freshman second baseman Keeley Curtis was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Sophomore shortstop Brynn Fortner was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Junior catcher Brynn Cole also went 1-for-3.
“(Central pitcher) Morgan Ahlfeld is a very good pitcher. It was a challenge to face her early in the year, particularly for our many younger players who haven’t seen that level of pitching before,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “It was a good challenge, though, because it will make us better in the long run. We saw a lot of little things we need to work on, especially in terms of handling defensive situations, but we also saw a lot of really good signs for the year moving forward. We were very happy to finally get back on the field and get a game in.”