PENTWATER — Mason County Central’s softball team picked up a 4-3 victory against Pentwater Wednesday afternoon as the Spartans’ top hurler Morgan Ahlfeld faced the Falcons’ standout pitcher Mikaylyn Kenney.
“It was a good tune-up. I knew Pentwater’s pitcher is really fast. Playing this game to prepare for the district, this is why we’re doing this,” said Central coach Jon Blake. “We get White Cloud (Thursday) and then it’s on to the district.
“We were playing in a district or regional kind of game.”
Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter concurred, saying that the teams got a pitcher’s duel.
Central owned a lead nearly throughout. The Spartans scored in the first and got out to a 4-1 lead. Pentwater cut the lead to 4-3 late.
According to the Spartans’ book, Ahlfeld allowed six hits and didn’t walk a batter while getting 12 strikeouts. The Falcons’ book indicated Kenney allowed three hits, walked two and struck out 17.
Central’s offense was paced by Ahlfeld going 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and a stolen base. Braylin Green and Keyara Petersen each had a hit.