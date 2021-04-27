SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's softball team lost a pair of West Michigan Conference contests to North Muskegon Tuesday afternoon in Scottville, 9-5 and 11-1.
"We were able to go up there and score some runs and make some plays (in the field)," said Central coach Jon Blake. "We asked them to keep improving, and they are."
In the first game, Morgan Ahlfeld threw the complete game. She allowed nine runs — eight earned — on eight hits, five walks and 13 strikeouts.
At the plate, Sarah Houston led the offense by going 3-for-3 with a double and a run. Alex Luttrell and Wren Nelson each went 2-for-3 with Luttrell scoring two runs and Nelson scoring one run. Braylin Green hit a triple.
In the second game, Ahlfeld got the start and had a no-hitter going through three innings. She walked one and struck out five but allowed a run. Nelson pitched two-plus innings of relief and allowed 10 runs — eight earned — on nine hits, three walks and two strikeouts.
Central (2-9-1) committed six errors behind Nelson when she was in the circle.
Ahlfeld scored Central's run, reaching on a walk and she had a stolen base.
Jessica Gerbers went 2-for-3 with Houston picking up another hit.