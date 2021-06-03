SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s softball team split a final regular season doubleheader Thursday against White Cloud, falling in the first game, 13-3, but defeated the Indians in the nightcap, 15-3.
Central coach Jon Blake said he went with primarily freshmen and sophomores in the opener. Wren Nelson got the start as she lasted three innings and allowed five earned runs on five walks with five strikeouts. Braylin Green tossed the final three innings adn allowed eight earned runs on three walks and four strikeouts.
At the plate, Maxi Green, Keyara Peterson, Alex Luttrell and Jessica Gerbers each had a hit. Green, Peterson and Luttrell each scored a run. Green stole a base and Gerbers had two RBIs. Emma Adams had an unassisted double play defensively.
In the second game, Central’s regular lineup played, and Morgan Ahlfeld allowed three earned runs on two walks and 13 strikeouts. In the fourth innings, she struck out the side on nine pitches.
Ahlfeld went 3-for-3 with a triple and two home runs, scored four runs, stole a base and had three RBIs. Maxi Green went 3-for-4 with two runs and four stolen bases. Luttrell went 2-for-3 with a run. Nelson had a hit, a run and stolen base. Gerbers went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs, stolen base and two runs. Sarah Houston hit a double. Reagan Wiese went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBIs.