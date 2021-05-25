SHELBY — Mason County Central's softball team earned a doubleheader sweep of Shelby in West Michigan Conference play thanks to a big rally in the second game.
Central blanked the Tigers, 5-0, in the first game. The Spartans trailed, 20-6, in the second game and rallied in the final three innings to win, 21-20.
"It was an amazing comeback. I keep telling the girls that we all have a job to do, and no matter what the scoreboard says, we've got to play defense and get up and hit.
"I'm proud of these girls and all they have overcome," said Central coach Jon Blake.
Braylin Green got the victory in the second game in relief of Wren Nelson. Morgan Ahlfeld got the save as she struck out seven of the eight batters she faced.
Ahlfeld was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, three runs and two stolen bases. Alex Luttrell went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs. Jessica Gerbers went 4-for-5 with three doubles and a run, and Gerbers drove in the game-winning run.
Maxi Green scored three runs and had a hit while Braylin Green scored foured runs. Riley Mast scored three runs, Keyara Peterson had two runs and Emily Adams scored a run. Sarah Houston had a hit and a run.
In the opener, Ahlfeld threw the complete game shutout as she allowed two hits and a walk with 17 strikeouts in seven innings. She was also 2-for-2 with a double and a run at the plate.
Maxi Green, Luttrell, Gerbers, Houston, Petersen and Nelson each had a hit. Gerbers had a double and two runs. Luttrell scored a pair of runs, and Nelson's hit was a double.