SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s softball team earned a doubleheader sweep against Mason County Eastern Thursday afternoon in Scottville, 16-0 and 21-6.
Central used the occassion to honor its four seniors, and Spartans coach Jon Blake said they played all every inning in the pair of games.
Eastern coach Jacob Smith appreciated the effort from his team.
“We haven’t been on the winning side often this year, but the girls are going out and competing every game. Some of the underclassmen are making great strides,” Smith said. “I am proud of their growth so far this year.”
In the opener, Morgan Ahlfeld was a strikeout from an ultimate perfect game. She threw all three innings and struck out eight of the nine batters she faced. Taylor Campbell took the loss for Eastern, and she allowed eight hits and nine walks with four strikeouts, according to Eastern’s records.
According to Central’s records, Ahlfeld was 2-for-2 with a double and three-run home run to go with five RBIs and three runs scored. Maxi Green was 2-for-2 with an inside-the-park home run and two hits. Keyara Petersen was 3-for-3 with three runs and two stolen bases. Wren Nelson, Alli Mast, Jessica Gerbers, Reagan Wiese and Braylin Geen each collected a hit with Nelson scoring two runs.
In the second game, Braylin Green allowed six runs — four earned — on two hits, three walks and three strikeouts, according to Central’s book. Skylar Harry took the loss for Eastern as she allowed 14 runs on four hits, nine walks and two strikeouts, according to the Cardinals’ book. Campbell pitched in relief and allowed seven runs on nine hits and four walks.
Ahlfeld had three RBIs to go with a 2-for-2 performance at the plate. Maxi Green went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs. Wiese was 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs. Leah Brooks got a hit and drove in the final run. Also collecting hits were Emma Adams, Alex Luttrell, Petersen, Mast and Braylin Green.
Aralyn Donald, Janessa Alvesteffer and Deanna Codman each collected hits for Eastern with Donald getting two RBIs. Hillary Howe, Alexus Brummett and Kennady Tyler joined Alvesteffer and Codman in scoring runs.