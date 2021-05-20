SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s softball team picked up a pair of victories against Bear Lake, 16-1 and 20-10, in the programs inaugural Pink Out doubleheader.
“It was fun. It was good fun. We had some announcing going on of the girls and who they were playing for between innings,” said Central coach Jon Blake. “We sold a lot of shirts. After the game we took a picture of the teams together. It was good.”
Morgan Ahlfeld earned the victory in the first game, allowing just a leadoff single before striking out the next nine batters. She allowed one run on the hit. At the plate, she was 2-for-2 with a home run, triple and two runs.
Alex Luttrell was 3-for-3 with two doubles. Jessica Gerbers was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Wren Nelson went 2-for-2 with two runs and two stolen bases. Alli Mast and Braylen Green each were 2-for-2. Collecting singles were Reagan Wiese, Keyara Peterson and Maxi Green.
In the second game, Braylen Green threw four innings and allowed 10 earned runs on seven hits and five strikeouts.
Geralyn Soberalski led the offense as she was 3-for-3 with three runs. Gerbers went 2-for-3 with two runs. Ahlfeld had a double with Weise and both Braylen and Maxi Green getting hits. Both greens scored a pair of runs each.