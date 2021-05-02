SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s softball team scored a 11-1 victory to win the Larson’s Ace Hardware tournament Saturday afternoon, beating Ludington in the championship game.
“Of the 10 2/3 innings we played, 10 of them were very competitive. In the sixth inning of the championship game, MCC really started swinging the bats well. It had been a close game up to that point, but they scored eight runs that inning,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes.
“I give (Central’s) Morgan Ahlfeld a lot of credit, too, in that she did a good job of keeping us in check offensively.”
“(The championship game) was a pretty close game early on. It was 3-0 going into five, and in the sixth inning, we just exploded,” said Central coach Jon Blake.
“Our bats just started to come alive. Most of (the Spartans) are freshmen and sophomores. They’re getting better and the needed to start believing in themselves.”
Ahlfeld pitched six innings in the championship game as she allowed a run on three hits and a walk to go with 13 strikeouts. The run was unearned.
At the plate, Ahlfeld went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Keyara Petersen went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run. Maxi Green went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Alex Luttrell went 1-for-2 with three runs. Sarah Houston was 1-for-4. Jessica Gerbers was 2-for-3 with a triple. Wren Nelson went 2-for-3 with a double. Emily Adams was 1-for-2, and Braylin Green went 2-for-2.
In the championship game, Ludington’s Lilli Goodrich pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed 10 hits, walked two and struck out eight.
At the plate, Rebecca Szoboszlay was 2-for-3 with Jody Meisenheimer going 1-for-3 with an RBI. Keeley Curtis scored the run for Ludington (4-13).
Consolation game
Hesperia 12, Hart 0
Panther checked Hart’s hitters as the Pirates were unable to get a hit. Finley Kistler took the loss in the pitcher’s circle.
Semifinals
Ludington 12, Hart 2
Ludington’s softball team opened the tournament with a 12-2 victory against Hart.
“We worked on some specific things to be ready for Hart after they beat us pretty easily (last) Tuesday, and it was great to see our girls make those adjustments and come out strong as against them,” Holmes said.
Goodrich threw the complete game against the Pirates, scattering four hits and striking out 10.
Goodrich went 2-for-2 with a double and a home with four RBIs to pace Ludington’s offense. Curtis was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Szoboszlay was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Brynn Fortner went 2-for-3.
Cassidy Copenhaver took the loss for Hart. Skylar Smith had two hits for the Pirates
Mason County Central 10, Hesperia 9
Mason County Central opened the tournament by hanging on for a 10-9 victory against Hesperia in the semifinal.
The Spartans had a 10-0 lead until the Panthers rallied. Ahlfeld pitched 4 1/3 innings. She started and went four innings and came back on to record the final out. She didn’t allow a run or a hit, walked two and struck out 10. Between Ahlfeld’s work in the circle, Braylin Green pitched an inning and allowed four earned runs on two hits and four walks. Wren Nelson threw 2/3 of an inning and allowed five earned runs on three hits, a walk and two strikeouts.
Ahlfeld was 2-for-3 while Maxi Green was 3-for-4 with a double. Luttrell went 3-for-3 with a triple. Gerbers hit a triple. Nelson was 2-for-3. Picking up hits were Petersen, Gerbers and Sarah Houston.